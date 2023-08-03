An MP was left fascinated after a visit to a substation.

Ryhall substation played host to Rutland’s MP Alicia Kearns (Con) who was keen to learn more about the role of the National Grid network and energy grids in the area.

The substation, which opened in 2015, is located in a field off Essendine Road, between Ryhall and Essendine.

Alicia Kearns met with Ben Haggerty, future network blueprints manager, Scott Couldridge and Emma Wade public affairs managers at the National Grid Group

Mrs Kearns met with the operations team on Friday (July 28) to discuss the role of the substation, how it operates, and its place within the wider UK energy system.

She said: “The Ryhall transmission site plays an integral part in our region’s grid, and it was fascinating to learn more about how it operates within our wider energy system.

“We all want to play our part as we progress towards net zero, and I’m pleased to see significant infrastructure upgrades made as part of the national ‘great grid upgrade’.

Alicia Kearns visits Ryhall substation

“This visit comes at a pivotal time for the wider energy industry, and I will be laying amendments to the energy bill which is currently progressing through parliament.”