Burghley House, its gardens and the new adventure playground near Stamford will be closed later this month.

The closure will start on Thursday, August 31 – the first day of the Burghley Horse Trials – and will reopen on Monday, September 4 when the four-day international riding event has finished.

Parts of Burghley Park are already shut and a temporary pedestrian route, in place since July 31, has now shut, with no public access from Stamford to Burghley House.

Burghley House and Lion Bridge, with one of the 2023 horse trials jumps in the foreground

All closures will be lifted on Friday, September 15, once equipment for the horse trials has been removed from the park.