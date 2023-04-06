An information service aimed at tourists and visitors has reopened at a new venue.

Stamford Visitor Centre is now based at the Corn Exchange in Broad Street, with volunteers on hand in the foyer to provide directions and suggestions of places to go.

The service, which launched a year ago in St John’s Church, restarted on Wednesday and will be available until the end of September.

Jill Collinge, a Blue Badge Guide who came up with the idea for Stamford, said: “We now have 40 volunteers compared with 30 last year, and we are hoping to build on our success.

“Last year we helped more than 1,000 visitors between April and August, with enquiries that included people wanting to know where to go for a coffee, what to see during a day visit, or if they were here a couple of hours.

“We can offer a more intuitive service than what’s online.”

Blue Badge Guide Jill Collinge

In addition to seeking advice, people can book tickets to join history tours led by one of the mayor’s guides.

Stamford Visitor Centre volunteers are available from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and are happy to help tourists and people who live locally with enquiries.

Anyone who wishes to join the team of volunteers can also pop in to for a chat at Stamford Corn Exchange.