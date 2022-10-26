A visitors' centre launched in April to boost town tourism is on the move.

Staffed by volunteers, Stamford Visitor Centre has been providing information for people from its current home at St John's Church, just off Red Lion Square.

But with roof renovation at Stamford Arts Centre complete and the future of the venue firmly backed by leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cooke (Con), the service will move to the St Mary's Street building.

Jill Collinge, centre-front, with some of the volunteers and supporters at the launch of Stamford Visitor Centre

Blue Badge guide Jill Collinge, who was behind the launch of the voluntary service this spring, said she will meet volunteers next week to discuss the move and when they wanted it to happen.

Thirty volunteers provide visitor information on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Anyone wishing to expand the team can email jillcollinge2002@hotmail.com or call 07712 853854.