A visitor centre that helps to boost the local economy is on the move.

After launching in April last year, Stamford Visitors Centre operated throughout the summer at St John's Church, close to Red Lion Square.

While it was an attractive venue for visitors, volunteers had limited facilities and it was chilly in spring and autumn.

Jill Collinge, centre-front, with some of the volunteers and supporters at the launch of Stamford Visitor Centre last year

Their base had been due to move to Stamford Arts Centre this year but when it reopens for the tourist season this April, it will instead be located in the foyer of Stamford Corn Exchange in Broad Street.

Chairman of the Corn Exchange Theatre Company, Roger Bradshaw, said “We are delighted to be welcoming in the volunteers of Stamford Visitor Centre into the Corn Exchange, adding them to our existing strong band of volunteers."

He added: "We believe this is an excellent place for the visitor centre to be located. We are central, we already have a café and shops, one of which already sells souvenirs of Stamford and, more importantly, we are forever being asked where to stay, what else to do in the area, because we attract so many tourists here that are coming to watch our shows and making a weekend out of it."

Maps, brochures and flyers for local attractions, accommodation and walks around the town and countryside will be freely available all year round.

Stamford Visitor Centre was the idea of Blue Badge guide Jill Collinge, who helped set up the volunteer-led organisation.

New volunteers are needed to help at the visitor centre and at Stamford Corn Exchange, which was set up in 2007 as a charity.

The visitor centre will open in the theatre foyer from April to October this year, four days a week.

To make more people aware of what is available for those in the visitor and tourism industry, general manager of Stamford Corn Exchange, Judith Mackie, will host a networking tourism afternoon on Wednesday, March 1, from 2pm.

People who run local attractions and accommodation are invited and can secure a place by phoning the box office on 01780 766455 or emailing info@stamfordcornexchange.co.uk.

Potential volunteers to help at the visitor centre and theatre can also get in touch through the same email and phone number.