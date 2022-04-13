Home   News   Article

Stamford Visitor Centre opens at St John's Church

By Suzanne Moon
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:44, 13 April 2022
 | Updated: 12:44, 13 April 2022

The seed of an idea planted during the pandemic has grown into a venture to benefit the local economy.

Stamford Visitor Centre launched on Wednesday at St John’s Church just off Red Lion Square, and will be staffed by pairs of volunteers who can offer directions, advice and even potted histories relating to the town.

The concept came about thanks to Blue Badge guide Jill Collinge, who approached Stamford Town Council last year with her idea for a pop-up centre.

