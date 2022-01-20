Home   News   Article

Stamford Visitor Centre and 'community hub' set for April launch in St John's Church

By Chris Harby
-
chris.harby@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 20 January 2022

A new information service for visitors to Stamford is set to be up and running in time for Easter after almost 25 volunteers answered the call.

Jill Collinge came up with idea for a volunteer-led visitor centre after the closure of the town’s tourist information centre, based at Stamford Arts Centre, in St Mary’s Street.

Jill hopes to launch Stamford Visitor Centre in St John’s Church, just off Red Lion Square, two days before Good Friday on Wednesday, April 13.

