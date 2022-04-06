A new Stamford visitors' centre is opening next week.

Run by more than 30 volunteers, the centre will be based in St John's Church, just off Red Lion Square, and will be open from 10am until 4pm on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

People can pop in to speak to a representative and discover ideas for things to see and do in Stamford, or to find out about becoming a volunteer.

St John's Church off Red Lion Square in Stamford

The idea for the volunteer-run visitor centre was put forward by Blue Badge town guide Jill Collinge at a meeting of Stamford Town Council last year.

It is hoped that the centre will bring a boost for local businesses and tourism.