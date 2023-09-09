The husband of a care home resident has been given a new role at the home to help support the families of other residents.

Mike Taylor’s wife, Maria, lives full-time at the Wood Grange Care Home, in Bourne.

He made such a good impression during his regular visits that the Westminster Lane home has made him relative ambassador, a new role to help other families considering care options as well as those whose loved ones are living there.

“Mike is a great people person who comes and visits his wife at Wood Grange every day,” said general manager Katya Petrova.

“He has built great relations with both the residents, relatives and staff and always knows how to make you laugh and smile.”

Wood Grange provides residential, nursing and dementia care for 62 residents, from respite care to long-term stays, and is run by Barchester Healthcare.

Mike Taylor (seated) will support other families in his role as relative ambassador at Wood Grange

“I am extremely grateful to each and every one of the staff here who look after my wife with such care and compassion,” Mike said.

“They are all such lovely and beautiful people, it is a privilege to be part of the team.“

Katya added: “Mike’s role here is to be of help and support to the relatives at Wood Grange who feel they need to discuss or have questions about something.

“Prior to being awarded this role Mike has always been a passionate individual who is always happy to help, hence how this new found role came to light.”