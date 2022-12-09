Criminals from the darker side of Stamford’s past came to light at an event held in the town’s former jail.

Led by matron of the jail, Harriet Farrant - a character played by deputy town clerk Sarah Dorson - the tours of the cells below Stamford Town Hall drew information from records kept about prisoners between the late 1700s and early 1800s.

This allowed tour visitors to play the parts of thieves and others who fell foul of the law, and discover their living conditions as prisoners, as well as their sentences, which included deportation to Australia.

Visitors Anabel Morris, Caroline and Paul Day, and Dave Dorson wear their prisoner details in the cell. Photo: Valeriia Dolzhenko

The jail was described at the time it was open as ‘the worst jail in the kingdom’, partly because it had no visiting priest to read evening prayers with the prisoners. When it closed, a ‘house of correction’ opened at the same site, but this time above ground level.

Sarah, who has experience of performing in local theatre productions, carried out nine tours on Saturday, for 68 people.

She said: “I loved the day and was quite in my element as Harriet.

“People who came along seemed to enjoy the tours and gave donations at the end towards the town museum fund.”

The free tours had been postponed from earlier in the year due to the death of the Queen, but similar events and guided tours of the town centre will resume next year.

In addition to creating a new museum for the town, Stamford Town Council is looking into creating an escape room in the former jail - a game in which participants solve a series of puzzles to escape a ‘locked room’.

Escape rooms have become a popular pastime and there is one in Oakham.

Stamford jail dates back to when the town hall was built in the 1770s.