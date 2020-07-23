Community car sharing schemes in Lincolnshire restart after coronavirus lockdown
Published: 06:01, 23 July 2020
Vital community car schemes in Lincolnshire that see volunteers give lifts to vulnerable and elderly people are restarting.
It emerged in January that the county council’s community car forum was helping thousands of residents make crucial trips to hospitals, doctors’ surgeries and food stores.
The network included at least 17 different schemes and was proving increasingly popular with more and more volunteer drivers offering their services.
Read moreCoronavirusStamfordTransport
More by this authorSteve Creswell
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)