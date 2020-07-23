Home   News   Article

Community car sharing schemes in Lincolnshire restart after coronavirus lockdown

By Steve Creswell
-
steve.creswell@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:01, 23 July 2020

Vital community car schemes in Lincolnshire that see volunteers give lifts to vulnerable and elderly people are restarting.

It emerged in January that the county council’s community car forum was helping thousands of residents make crucial trips to hospitals, doctors’ surgeries and food stores.

The network included at least 17 different schemes and was proving increasingly popular with more and more volunteer drivers offering their services.

Read more
CoronavirusStamfordTransport

More by this author

Steve Creswell

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE