Volunteer trustees needed at Citizens Advice Rutland

Citizens Advice Rutland are seeking to recruit two volunteer trustees to join its board.

In 2016/2017, Citizens Advice Rutland provided one to one advice to 2,700 people in Rutland. Now it needs new trustees and the board welcomes applications from individuals of all ages, backgrounds and experience.

Chief executive Simon Mutsaars, pictured, said: “Specific knowledge of Citizens Advice is not necessary, but a commitment to its aims is essential. Experience and expertise in human resources, social research and campaigning and data protection are welcome, as are applications from individuals currently working in senior positions in the private or health sectors.”

To apply to be a volunteer trustee or for more information write to Sue Koster at Citizens Advice Rutland, 56 High Street, Oakham, LE15 6AL or call 01572 723494.