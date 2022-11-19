People looking to make new friends and gain skills could join a charity's team.

Cancer Research UK shop manager Sally Stillingfleet is new to her role in Stamford and wants to spread the word about how much fun volunteering can be.

With winter here, teamed with a tricky economic climate, she is looking for people aged 16 or over to give as much time as possible to the organisation.

Volunteer Margaret with Sally Stillingfleet, manager of the Cancer Research UK shop in Stamford

Sally said: "The charity shop offers flexible hours, with lots to gain from the opportunity for all ages, whether it contributes towards a Gold Duke of Edinburgh award or simply serves as bringing companionship."

Sally added that the role offers "something for everyone", including processing donations, working on the till and greeting customers.

Previously a volunteer at another charity shop, Sally took over as manager at Cancer Research UK, Stamford, in September.

The Cancer Research UK shop in St Paul's Street, Stamford

She said there were not just opportunities to work in the Stamford shop, but the branch in Oakham too.

To find out more, speak to a member of staff at the shop in 3 St Paul's Street, Stamford, or call 01780 766548. The Oakham branch can be contacted on 01572 724354 or at 5 Market Place, Oakham.

All volunteer training will be given.