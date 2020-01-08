Tolethorpe Youth Drama need more young people for production of Lionboy
Tolethorpe Youth Drama is looking for more young people to get involved in its next production, Lionboy, on February 22 and 23.
The group returns for rehearsals on January 11 and is looking for people aged from five to 22 who are available on Saturday mornings and during February half term.
Tickets for the production will be £9 and concessions will be £7.
