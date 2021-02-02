More volunteers are 'urgently needed' to help with the roll out of the Covid-19 vaccinations in Stamford.

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service, on behalf of Four Counties Primary Care Network, is appealing for people to support the vaccination programme being delivered from St Mary’s Medical Centre in Wharf Road.

Roles needing to be filled include a car park marshal to greet arrivals and manage queues, and an observation volunteer, who will sanitise areas after each person and watch over people who have just had their jab.

The first day of vaccinations at St Mary's Medical Centre in December

Volunteers will be needed tomorrow (Wednesday, February 3) between 8.30am and 12.30pm, and on Thursday from 8.30am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 5pm.

People aged 18 and over are also being encouraged to register their interest in volunteering over the coming weeks as the vaccination programme continues to be rolled out.

express an interest in volunteering, call 07508 950438 or e-mail katygale@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk.

In December, Lakeside Healthcare, which is carrying out vaccinations at St Mary's Medical Centre, said it would pay volunteers for their services.