People are being asked to provide support for those who are grieving.

The Sue Ryder charity would like volunteers from Stamford and the surrounding villages to help set up a local initiative for people living with bereavement.

Sue Ryder’s Grief Kind Spaces will be free weekly drop-in sessions run by trained volunteers.

The aim is to reduce the isolation that can be experienced after somebody close has died.

Tina Parkinson from Sue Ryder said their research reveals two out of three people who are grieving are not getting the support they wanted, which was to meet and talk to others who had also been bereaved.

"To open a Grief Kind Space here in Stamford we need residents to volunteer with us," she said.

“All volunteers joining us will be offered training which will equip them in their role.

"They don't need to have experience or have done anything like this before - just have a willingness to support others.”

The Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space will be held at Mindspace Stamford's meeting place and café at 39 Broad Street.

To register interest in becoming a Grief Kind volunteer email GriefKindSpaces@sueryder.org, call 07583 020594 or visit sueryder.org/GKVolunteer

For anyone who is grieving, Sue Ryder offers free online support at sueryder.org/grief