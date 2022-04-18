More news, no ads

A Community Speedwatch group is being set up to crackdown on drivers who break the rules.

Volunteers are needed to operate a speed radar gun at various checkpoints in Stamford, with training given.

The group will work with Stamford Town Council and will have the support of police.

Community Speedwatch could be coming to Stamford

Rutland already operates a successful Community Speedwatch scheme with Leicestershire Police officers based at Oakham Police Station.

To be involved in the new Stamford Community Speedwatch email Lincolnshire County Council member for Stamford Richard Cleaver (Ind) on CllrR.Cleaver@Lincolnshire.gov.uk

Community Speedwatch is a national initiative to support police in the recording of details of speeding vehicles using approved detection devices.