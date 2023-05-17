People can vote for a local charity that helps children with additional needs.

Little Miracles is through to the final of the People’s Projects and could win £70,000 of National Lottery funding.

The money would allow the Peterborough-based charity that works with children in the Stamford, Bourne and Deepings areas to help another 5,000 youngsters with disabilities.

Little Miracles at the model railway exhibition in Stamford

Voting is free, open to everyone and can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/LittleMiraclesVote

Tonight (Wednesday, May 17) at 6pm Little Miracles will showcase its project, More Little Miracles, on ITV Anglia West at 6pm.

People can scan the code to vote

Little Miracles, which counts Market Deeping Model Railway Club among its supporters, also had a stand at the Stamford Model Railway Show at Stamford Welland Academy last weekend.