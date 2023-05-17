Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Vote for Little Miracles to receive National Lottery funding in the People’s Projects

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:05, 17 May 2023
 | Updated: 17:14, 17 May 2023

People can vote for a local charity that helps children with additional needs.

Little Miracles is through to the final of the People’s Projects and could win £70,000 of National Lottery funding.

The money would allow the Peterborough-based charity that works with children in the Stamford, Bourne and Deepings areas to help another 5,000 youngsters with disabilities.

Little Miracles at the model railway exhibition in Stamford
Little Miracles at the model railway exhibition in Stamford

Voting is free, open to everyone and can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/LittleMiraclesVote

Tonight (Wednesday, May 17) at 6pm Little Miracles will showcase its project, More Little Miracles, on ITV Anglia West at 6pm.

People can scan the code to vote
People can scan the code to vote

Little Miracles, which counts Market Deeping Model Railway Club among its supporters, also had a stand at the Stamford Model Railway Show at Stamford Welland Academy last weekend.

Charity Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE