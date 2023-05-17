Vote for Little Miracles to receive National Lottery funding in the People’s Projects
People can vote for a local charity that helps children with additional needs.
Little Miracles is through to the final of the People’s Projects and could win £70,000 of National Lottery funding.
The money would allow the Peterborough-based charity that works with children in the Stamford, Bourne and Deepings areas to help another 5,000 youngsters with disabilities.
Voting is free, open to everyone and can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/LittleMiraclesVote
Tonight (Wednesday, May 17) at 6pm Little Miracles will showcase its project, More Little Miracles, on ITV Anglia West at 6pm.
Little Miracles, which counts Market Deeping Model Railway Club among its supporters, also had a stand at the Stamford Model Railway Show at Stamford Welland Academy last weekend.