MPs across the area have revealed their choice in the vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister.

A vote was triggered when party chiefs confirmed that more than 54 MPs had written to formally request that a ballot take place.

Under party rules, 180 MPs would have needed to back the vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister for there to be a leadership contest.

Boris Johnson

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns was among the 148 Conservatives who voted that they had no confidence in Boris Johnson.

Mrs Kearns had previously written in her column for the Rutland and Stamford Mercury that she had no confidence in the Prime Minister. A spokesperson for Mrs Kearns said her stance remains the same.

Neighbouring Conservative MPs Gareth Davies, representing Stamford and Bourne, Tom Pursglove, representing East Northants, and Shailesh Vara, representing North West Cambridgeshire, and Sir John Hayes, representing the Deepings, all voted for the Prime Minister.

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns

Mr Davies said: "The prime minister won the biggest electoral mandate in 40 years, and this should not simply be overturned by MPs without the formal consent of our electors.

"The wonderful thing about living in a democracy is the co-existence of differing views. There are very strong feelings on all sides of this matter.

"I have received significant representations from both the Prime Minister’s supporters and detractors amongst my constituents; I respect everyone’s view and am grateful to constituents for sharing them with me.

"I acknowledge that many people have differing views on the Prime Minister’s agenda, particularly regarding Brexit and immigration, but these things are at the heart of the significant mandate his Government was given in 2019.

MP for Stamford and Bourne Gareth Davies

"Ultimately, a general election remains the most democratic way for the country to make a decision on its governance and I do not believe it would be right for MPs to undermine that clear mandate."

He added that the Prime Minister 'apologised unreservedly for the £50 fine' and he has accepted the apology.

A divided Conservative Party risks losing the next general election. With @BorisJohnson having won the ballot yesterday, we now need to unite and address pressing domestic and international issues rather than talk about ourselves. — Shailesh Vara MP (@ShaileshVara) June 7, 2022

Ahead of the vote Mr Pursglove explained his decision to vote confidence.

Tom Pursglove MP for East Northants

He said: "Not everyone locally will agree with me - although I know many do -and I respect their sincerely held point of view.

"But I must do what I believe is right and I could not be clearer that now is the time to get on with the job that my colleagues and I were elected to do.

"The stakes are high and our focus must now be on governing, not on internal wrangling."

Sir John Hayes

Deepings MP Sir John Hayes voted to keep Prime Minister Boris Johnson - saying it's not the job of MPs to remove him.

The PM survived the vote of no confidence after 211 MPs backed him to stay as leader in the ballot.

His victory means that he cannot face another vote of no confidence for a year.