People in Stamford have the chance to vote for or against a ‘neighbourhood plan’ that will help guide decisions about future building.

The poll on Thursday next week (July 14) will ask people whether or not they want ‘Stamford Neighbourhood Plan’ to be adopted - a document that has been based on survey results and views from residents, town businesspeople and groups.

The plan has 15 policies guiding the design of future developments, and aims to protect green spaces and the way Stamford looks from its ‘approaches’.

David Taylor with a copy of Stamford Neighbourhood Plan

Polling cards have been issued to residents and the voting slip will ask just one yes/no question – ‘Do you want South Kesteven District Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan of Stamford to help decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area’.

If it wins the support of voters, the plan will be adopted and used to guide local planning decisions - most of which are made by South Kesteven District Council, which sits in Grantham.

A full copy of the plan can be found at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/stamfordplan

Polling stations will open in Stamford on Thursday from 7am until 10pm at:

Bluecoat Children’s Centre, Green Lane

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Empingham Road

Stamford Rugby Club, Hambleton Road

Stamford Free Church, Kesteven Road

Essex Road Communal Room (Kings Road entrance)

Edmonds Close Communal Room

Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street

Clare Close Communal Room

Town mayor David Taylor, who was instrumental in the development of Stamford Neighbourhood Plan, said its adoption would give residents a greater say over the nature of development in the town, although it would not mean it could resist growth completely.

“We can influence where the town will grow, what development should look like and what infrastructure and services are needed to support that growth,” he said.