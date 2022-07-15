A detailed document to guide development, which took almost six years of work, has won support from voters.

The Stamford Neighbourhood Plan, put together by the Stamford First group and led by Coun David Taylor, was designed to fight off unwanted developments.

It has 15 policies guiding the design of future developments, and aims to protect green spaces and the way Stamford looks from its ‘approaches’.

Chairman of Stamford First David Taylor with the draft Stamford Neighbourhood Plan

It was approved by Stamford Town Councillors in 2020 but before it went to a public referendum, county councillors in neighbouring Rutland decided to scrap the county's Local Plan.

Due to policies relating to Rutland in Stamford's Neighbourhood Plan, councillors were forced to hit pause on the project.

However the document was finally approved by a majority of voters yesterday (Thursday, July 14) and will be used in conjunction with South Kesteven District Council’s Local Plan, until 2036.

The referendum received a 13.6 per cent turn out, with 1,615 votes for and 497 against. There were four rejected ballot papers.