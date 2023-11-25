Pupils at Bourne Westfield Primary Academy were tasked with coming to school with the wackiest hair possible and we were certainly not disappointed by pupils’ efforts.

The idea behind the initiative was support for the Friends of Westfield Christmas Fair, with pupils asked to bring in a donation for the chocolate tombola. In total more than 600 donations were received – a staggering and mouth-watering amount!

Deputy headteacher Jake Perrin said:“We honestly found ourselves impressed, astounded and at times quite scared of the children’s hairstyles. The inventive use of spray, glitter, ribbons, pipe cleaners and gel led to some rather iconic and fashion forward styles.

Pupils at Bourne Westfield Primary Academy took part in a wacky hair day

“Some favourites included (but were not limited to) gravity defying hair, tidal wave fringes and a variety of complex bunches and braids.

“We would like to thank the pupils and parents for their hard work, dedication and imagination that saw some impressive hairstyles lasting all day.”

Amanda Nightingale, joint chairperson of the Friends of Westfield, added: “We are so thankful for the generous donations which will really make a difference to this event for our school community.”