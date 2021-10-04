Waitrose is recalling Waitrose and Partners Plantlife Pulled Oyster Mushroom Burgers because the product may contain small pieces of blue plastic.

The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

The recall is for all products with all date codes.

Waitrose mushroom burgers Source- Waitrose (51896841)

Waitrose has said: "If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."