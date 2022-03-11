A fundraising campaign to create an outdoor gym on disused land has leapt forward by £2,000 thanks to a business donation.

Partners at Waitrose supermarket in Stamford are helping to buy fitness equipment for the former bowling green off Recreation Ground Road.

Fundraising launched on the Frank Newbon’s History of Stamford Facebook page last autumn, and since then nearly £7,000 has been pledged through a crowdfunding page with the total in the pot standing at more than £10,000.