Nearly 150 walkers united to help stop Parkinson’s for good by participating in the Walk for Parkinson’s event at Burghley House on Sunday (September 29).

Fundraisers took on a three-mile route around the grounds of the estate and through Stamford.

The event was one of the 45 taking place across the UK throughout 2019 to raise vital funds for charity Parkinson’s UK.

Sue Tointon from Holbeach with her grandchildren

Parkinson’s UK hopes to raise more than £17,000 from the day which will go towards the charity’s research to find a cure for the condition.

Over the past four years Walk for Parkinson’s fundraisers have raised over £1.5 million.

The charity believes that scientists could now be on the verge of a major breakthrough.

The O'Connors from Peterborough

Parkinson’s affects 145,000 people across the UK with an estimated 10,256 people living with Parkinson’s in the East Midlands.

One in 37 people will be diagnosed with Parkinson’s in our lifetime.

Parkinson's has over 40 symptoms including tremor, loss of mobility and dementia.

It is a degenerative neurological condition, for which there currently is no cure.

The mud warriors from Long Bennington

Katie Thomas, Regional Fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK in the East Midlands, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who braved the rain and took part in Walk for Parkinson’s at Burghley House. The money raised will go towards Parkinson’s UK’s research work so we can help stop Parkinson’s for good.”

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition.

Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through research and campaigning.

Walk for Parkinson's at Burghley House

