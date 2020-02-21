People are being asked to sign up to a Walk for Parkinson’s event and stride towards a Parkinson’s cure by funding groundbreaking research.

This month, charity Parkinson’s UK has launched its annual Walk for Parkinson’s fundraiser. All the money raised from the walks will go towards the charity’s vital work to change the lives of everyone affected by the condition.

One of the walks will take place at Burghley House near Stamford on September 27.

Photo: Andrew Thomas

The walk suits a range of ages, abilities and fitness levels, so there’s something for everyone.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure. An estimated 145,000 people across the UK are living with Parkinson’s, including 10,256 people in the East Midlands. There are over 40 symptoms of Parkinson’s including loss of mobility, tremor, pain and depression, and every hour two more people are diagnosed.

Parkinson’s UK is the largest charitable funder of Parkinson’s research in Europe, and over the past 50 years has invested £93million into researching Parkinson’s and treatments.

To sign up to a walk near you, please visit: parkinsons.org.uk/walk

If you can’t attend an event, there’s an option to organise your own walk. Visit Parkinson’s UK’s website to find out more.

Click here to read more of the latest news.

Read more Stamford