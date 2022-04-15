Walk of Witness drew crowds in Stamford
Published: 15:16, 15 April 2022
| Updated: 16:25, 15 April 2022
Hundreds of people reflected on the message of Easter through Stamford’s Walk of Witness.
Crowds packed the High Street and a large procession followed the cross around the town centre this afternoon (Friday, April 15) marking a Good Friday tradition.
Having been cancelled for two years due to the covid pandemic, people seemed eager to mark the Easter weekend, with good weather also helping to bring people outdoors.