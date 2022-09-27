Home   News   Article

Burghley wall in Barnack Road has collapsed

By Maddy Baillie
-
Published: 11:04, 27 September 2022
 | Updated: 11:04, 27 September 2022

Work is being carried out after a wall collapsed.

Part of a wall surrounding Burghley Park in Barnack Road fell down this morning (Tuesday, September 27), with bricks currently blocking the footpath.

The area has been cordoned off and signs have been put near the wall encouraging motorists to slow down.

A collapsed wall in Barnack Road
Burghley House's buildings team has made the area safe and will be repairing the section of the wall.

Repairs are also being carried out further down the road on a section of the wall.

