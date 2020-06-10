St Peter’s Community Group helps retired Stamford engineer celebrate his 90th birthday
Published: 10:00, 10 June 2020
With his 90th birthday approaching during lockdown, retired engineer Walter Bunney had resigned himself to letting the occasion slip by.
But luckily his companions at St Peter’s Community Group in Stamford were determined to help him mark the milestone.
So Walter was delighted to open his front door on Monday (June 8) to see a group of 20 standing outside his home on Petergate - socially distanced of course.
