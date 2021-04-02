If you have ever thought you would like to see ‘things done differently’ then an opportunity is available to step off the sidelines and take immediate action.

Two vacant seats on Stamford Town Council are to be filled at the May 6 election, and nominations are open until Thursday (April 8).

Shaun Ford joined Stamford Town Council in 2019 as an independent, and relishes helping people.

Coun Shaun Ford

He said: “I never saw myself as a town councillor, but circumstances led me to it and I’m really glad.

“At this level it’s not about party politics, but what we can do for the community. The role is ideal for anyone who cares about their town, who wants to provide a voice for others, who is interested in protecting Stamford, and in taking up local issues and projects.”

Coun Ford said the council welcomes people with new ideas, and who represent the growing diversity of the town, adding: “The past year has been challenging because of the pandemic, which means we don’t currently meet in person and, as a member of the events committee, I have seen many of the things we try to organise cancelled.

Stamford Town Council meetings are usually held at the town hall

“But I’m looking forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, and I thoroughly recommend being so involved in things at the heart of our community.”

More information on nominations and voting in the May 6 election are available here.