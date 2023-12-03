A Second World War airman is set to feature in an international social history project charting the memories of veterans around the world.

Ron Priest, 101, last week received a visit from Rishi Sharma who flew over from California to interview the Bomber Command veteran at the Cedars Care Home, in Bourne.

Rishi, 25, is on a mission to film interviews with all surviving Allied combat veterans from the Second World War for his Remember World War II channel on YouTube.

Rishi Sharma has interviewed more than 2,250 combat veterans from the Second World War

The idea was sparked by visiting veterans at Rishi’s local retirement home and since December 2016 he has interviewed more than 2,250 veterans across all 50 US states, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Ron flew 33 missions for RAF Bomber Command as rear gunner in a Stirling Bomber.

He sat down with Rishi to recount his wartime experiences, including a crash landing and dogfights over the North Sea.

Ron Priest served with the RAF from 1941 to 1946 and flew 33 wartime missions

“I thoroughly enjoyed taking part in this project and telling my stories to Rishi, it is an important thing he is doing,” Ron said.

“I enlisted in 1941, and my last flight was in 1946, but I can remember how it felt - the sights, the sounds, the smells - as if it was yesterday.

“I was so lucky to make it back, so many people didn’t. It was scary but we knew what we were doing was important work so we kept on going back mission after mission.”

Rishi flew from California to meet Ron in Bourne

Rebecca Aldred, senior general manager at The Cedars, said: “We’re all so proud of Ron, he was so brave to take part in all those missions.

“He always downplays it, but we all know what he did played a huge part in us winning the war.

“He truly is a hero and we’re so pleased Rishi came to record his story as part of this very important project. We can’t wait to watch it back with Ron.”

Ron's memories of his wartime experiences remain vivid

Rishi’s interviews can be at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRikw4uCjS8ck3O9Mj-N35Q