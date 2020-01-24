Warm away the winter blues with some wonderful music by Dvorak, Vaughan Williams and Puccini at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, January 25.

The concert by Stamford Chamber Orchestra, will be conducted by Mark Austin.

The programme includes Dvorak’s Serenade for Strings and Nocturne, Vaughan Williams’s blissful Oboe Concerto and Puccini’s Crisantemi.

Stamford Arts Centre (27366993)

The music starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £12.50 (£10.50) and £5 for under 26s from 01780 763203 or www.stamfordartscentre.com

Stamford Chamber Orchestra is made up of musicians from Stamford, Rutland and the surrounding areas. Visitwww.stamfordchamber-orchestra.org