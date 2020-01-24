Home   News   Article

Stamford Chamber Orchestra in concert at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday

By Jonathan Smith
-
jonathan.smith@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 18:00, 24 January 2020

Warm away the winter blues with some wonderful music by Dvorak, Vaughan Williams and Puccini at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, January 25.

The concert by Stamford Chamber Orchestra, will be conducted by Mark Austin.

The programme includes Dvorak’s Serenade for Strings and Nocturne, Vaughan Williams’s blissful Oboe Concerto and Puccini’s Crisantemi.

Stamford Arts Centre (27366993)
Stamford Arts Centre (27366993)

The music starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £12.50 (£10.50) and £5 for under 26s from 01780 763203 or www.stamfordartscentre.com

Stamford Chamber Orchestra is made up of musicians from Stamford, Rutland and the surrounding areas. Visitwww.stamfordchamber-orchestra.org

Read more
Arts and ShowbizMusicStamfordWhats On News

More by this author

Jonathan Smith
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE