Well, what is the weather doing, asks animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

Last week it was baking hot, then today I am sitting typing with a blanket on my knees and my dogs attempting to cosy up.

Helping our furry friends adapt to changes in temperature is essential for their well-being. Dogs, just like us humans, can feel uncomfortable when faced with extreme heat or cold. As responsible pet owners, it's our duty to ensure their safety and comfort. Over the next two columns, we'll discuss some practical ways to deal with temperature changes that will keep them happy and healthy.

Dog. Photo: istock

At home, create a cosy, comfortable indoor shelter for your dog to rest. Make sure it is well-ventilated during hot weather and draft-free during colder months. This will give them a safe retreat from extreme temperatures, but it also gives you a safe place to teach them to go to whenever you answer the door, or if they need a bit of peace and quiet away from the kids. How will you know what your dog is likely to want? You will already have noticed them lying near the doors/outside walls, or bathing themselves in the sunshine! Decide what your dog needs by looking at the choices they already make, and just set up similar places you’d prefer them to occupy when needed.

Hydration is key for everyone, not just dogs. We even forget to drink enough water ourselves, so keep a constant supply of fresh water available for your dog. Dehydration is a serious concern, especially on walks. Monitor their water bowl and refill it regularly. Add more bowls in other rooms – you will be amazed at how often they just need a little sip! Additionally, consider using a cooling mat or a wet towel for them to lie on to help beat the heat. Never force them to use these things, just let them choose whether or not they want to.

Animal behaviour expert Karen Wild

Pay close attention to your dog's behaviour. If they are excessively panting, drooling, or displaying signs of distress, it may be a sign of heatstroke. Move them to a cooler area, offer water, and seek veterinary assistance as soon as you can. This is essential in short-nosed breeds such as pugs and bulldogs as they are born with shorter airways and can have severe issues in even lower temperatures.

Offer smaller and more frequent meals during hotter days to aid digestion. Regular grooming can help remove excess hair and prevent overheating.

Remember, the well-being of your dog is crucial not just for the dog but for everyone around them, as they can get grumpy too! Dogs have varying tolerances to temperature, so it's important to pay attention to their specific needs. This can change with younger dogs compared to senior citizens too.

Stay vigilant, be prepared, and enjoy the understanding you share with your beloved pet.