A social group will provide a space for people to keep warm and meet up during the winter.

The Nene and Welland Oddfellows will open its hall to visitors on several Thursday afternoons for people to enjoy free refreshments and board games.

Branch secretary Karen Earth said: “We’re proud to be able to help our community where we can, especially in the face of what is likely to be another challenging winter for many.

The Oddfellows Hall in Market Deeping. Photo: Google Maps

“Winter can be a difficult time for many reasons. Not only does our Keep Warm initiative mean people don’t have to spend as much money on their energy bills, but it also helps to prevent isolation and loneliness by providing a place for people to socialise – and we know how important a brew and good chat can be to our wellbeing.”

The hall at 57 Church Street, Market Deeping, will open from 2pm on Thursday October 12, November 9, December 7 and December 21. Entry is free and there is no need to book.