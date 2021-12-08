Two people found themselves the target of a high street thief on Monday.

The women had their purses stolen while they were shopping in Stamford, with the criminal putting a hand into their bags to lift out the purses.

The two crimes reported on Monday mean there have now been four similar thefts in the High Street area of Stamford in the past couple of weeks.

High Street in Stamford

Insp Gary Stewart from Stamford Police condemned the person or people responsible for the crimes and asked shoppers to be cautious, particularly in the run-up to Christmas.

He said: "People have a lot on their mind at this time of year so to make it trickier for thieves I would urge the use of a zip-up bag, or to keep the flap of a handbag facing towards you.

"It's also not necessary to carry a lot of cash these days."

Witnesses to either of the latest thefts can call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 318 of December 6.