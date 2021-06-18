People have been warned to behave themselves following a weekend of trouble at Stamford Meadows.

A brawl started close to Bath Row at about 10pm on Friday night last week as 50 intoxicated youths gathered and police officers were called.

When they arrived the fighting had stopped. No one made the police aware that they had been injured.

Inspector Gary Stewart outside Stamford Police Station

A dispersal order covering Stamford Meadows was issued for Saturday night, allowing police to arrest people refusing to leave when asked.

Officers were called back to the meadows area on Saturday night to reports of antisocial behaviour and drinking.

Officers found about 20 people on Stamford Meadows who were “relatively well-behaved”.

Police vehicles parked at Bath Row, Stamford, while officers spoke to people at the scene of what was described as a violent incident

While a dispersal order has not been issued for this weekend - rain is forecast - Insp Gary Stewart asked parents to take control.

“Ensure you know where your kids are,” he said. “Don’t just shove them in the car and take them to Stamford - have responsibility.”

Insp Stewart also warned shopkeepers not to serve people who are underage or who are drunk.

“Our licensing team will take note of where people are buying their alcohol and will be in touch with any premises serving those who are underage,”he said.

Addressing the wider community, he added: "Do not buy children alcohol.

"It's not a right of passage, it will get them into trouble."

Anyone witnessing anti-social behaviour should call 101, or in an emergency contact the police on 999.