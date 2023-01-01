People are being warned not to fall victim to beggars who prey on their good nature.

Police officers for the Stamford, Bourne and Deepings area have set new priorities based on the issues residents tell them are important.

As well as the prevention of purse thefts and thefts from shops in the High Street, there is a focus on reducing the crime of begging.

Stamford High Street. Photo: Stock

Sgt Emma Crisp said: “Having recently set our priorities for the weeks ahead, it may seem to be unkind or uncharitable that begging should be a focus for our policing team at a time when many are struggling.

“Be assured that where a genuine need exists we will do all we can to signpost those who are vulnerable to support and resources.

“We do know, however, that there are individuals who in fact have shelter, food and resources available to them, and see begging as an opportunity to prey on the good will of donors, often in order to fund destructive habits or lifestyles.

“This is a form of criminality that takes advantage of good nature, and in doing so diverts charity away from the most in need.”

Selling copies of The Big Issue - which can be seen most days in Stamford High Street - is a legal activity, although rules do apply.

Vendors sell the magazine for £3, having bought copies from the charity for £1.50. They can only charge the cover price and asking for more is classed as begging.

Vendors can also only sell on their designated pitch, which is specified on the badge they carry. They must also stand up when selling, if they are able to do so.

Like the police, South Kesteven District Council is on the lookout for people who are homeless, and offers support services to them.

Leader of the council, Kelham Cooke (Con - Casewick), said: “As a council, we are committed to tackling homelessness and rough sleeping and lead on the delivery of Change4Lincs, a specialist support service for rough sleepers that helps the most vulnerable in our communities to access and sustain safe accommodation.

“We recognise that individuals require different levels of support and, through this service, we are able to provide a route out of rough sleeping, as well as take steps to prevent and support those at risk of sleeping rough.”

Begging has been illegal in the UK since the 1824 Vagrancy Act. It is now covered by new law and does not carry a jail sentence, but the current maximum sentence is a £1,000 fine.

What do you think about the police priorities? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk