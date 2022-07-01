Staff at a historic venue have asked visitors to be aware of a large music festival taking place on the estate this weekend.

Forbidden Forest music festival will be held on the Belvoir Estate this weekend, with high volumes of people expected to be travelling into the area to attend.

Certain areas of the grounds will be closed due to the event, and music from the festival may be heard in the surrounding villages, as well as in the castle grounds.

Belvoir Castle. Photo: Credit: RJ Brown

In a statement, Belvoir Castle said: "Please be aware that on the July 2 and 3, a large music festival will be taking place on the Belvoir Estate.

"Although we hope that the event will not disturb our usual visitors in any way, there are a few things we would like to make you aware of before purchasing admissions tickets or travelling to the area from Friday July 1 to Sunday July 4.

"Whilst the castle and gardens remain open, access to some areas of the grounds will be prohibited (Friday to Monday) due to the event.

"Visitors will still be able to enjoy the Formal Gardens in the proximity of the Castle however access beyond the Japanese Garden to areas of the wider estate will be strictly prohibited.

"High volumes of people will be travelling to attend the event, therefore please expect that some roads/routes may be closed or diverted in order to direct traffic and avoid queueing. The Main Castle Car Park will be open as usual to Castle and Engine Yard visitors only.

"If you intend to visit on July 2 or 3, please also be aware that music from the festival may be heard from the Castle and grounds, as well as surrounding villages."