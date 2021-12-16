A shopper talked into handing over money in a supermarket car park has warned others so that they can avoid being conned.

The crime victim, who asked not to be named, was at Aldi supermarket in Uffington Road, Stamford on Friday last week, when a man in a white Fiat car asked for help.

The man said he was Italian and trying to get to an airport to fly home.

Insp Gary Stewart says people claiming to be out of money should be directed to the police station

He also said he was opening a shop in Stamford and tried to give the victim ‘gifts’ of perfume and watches before asking for money for petrol.

The victim handed over £30 but was asked for more.

Insp Gary Stewart, from Stamford Police, said: “If you are asked for money to help someone to complete a journey, direct them to the police station. If they are genuinely in need we will help them.”

Witnesses to the con artist who struck in the Aldi car park should phone Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 332 of December 13.