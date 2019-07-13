Officials have warned people today (July 13) to delete an email that claims to be from Anglian Water.

The hoax tells recipients to click on a link in the email.

It warns that if the link is not clicked to update details then the customer's water supply will be disconnected.

On its Facebook page and Twitter, Anglian Water officials wrote: "We're receiving widespread reports this morning from customers about a scam email sent out claiming to be from Anglian Water threatening to disconnect people if they don't click on a link.

"Please delete this email, it is not from us and your water supply is completely safe."