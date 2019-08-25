A cat was found dead in Stamford cemetery after reports of young people shooting air rifles and crossbows at the same location.

A witness reported to police seeing a cat being shot in the head on Thursday, August 15.

The following day a pet cat called Buttons was found dead at the cemetery by its owner.

Buttons, who was found dead at the cemetery

Bruce Tait, whose wife, Tina, found Buttons, said: “He was only about three or four years old but he had a heart murmur and so we assumed he had been spooked and died as a result.

“It was only after we had buried him that we read the online Mercury article about a cat being shot.”

Bruce said that although he couldn’t be sure that Buttons died as a result of the actions of the youngsters, he would like them to be caught for shooting at “defenceless animals” so they don’t do any more harm.

The Tait family have another cat, Biscuit, which is Buttons’ brother.

Stamford police would anyone with information on the incident to contact them on 101 quoting incident 117 of August 16.

