A bountiful fruit harvest should be on its way this year thanks to the enthusiastic work of wassailers.

More than 180 people gathered at Stamford Community Orchard at the bottom of Christ Church Close to take part in the English tradition of wassailing.

Explaining Saturday's event, wassail queen Robina Hill said: "Part of the tradition is to hang slices of toast dipped in cider in the apple trees to encourage robins to visit.

Ben Green helps daughter Quinn leave toast on the apple tree for the robins. Photo: Chris Lowndes

"They eat, then fertilise the ground underneath the trees and this means a better fruit harvest in the autumn."

She added that the wassail song - sung by everyone there - and the tradition of making a lot of noise by banging saucepans was to drive away evil spirits.

Adding to the fun of the quirky occasion were Rutland Morris Men, Pendragon Circus performer Will Duncan who juggled burning clubs, and storyteller Mark Fraser who entertained with a traditional tale about apples and tricksters.

There was also a performance of songs by The Woven Chords choir.

Annie Hall, secretary of the Stamford Community Orchard Group, said nearly double the number of people attended compared with previous years and thanked everyone for coming along and making it a great occasion.

"The bucket collection made £45 to be shared between Orchards in Africa and Stamford Community Orchard Group," she added.

Stamford Community Orchard Group is reviving the old English custom of wassailing, which is traditionally held in January as a ritual to ask for a good harvest. Wassail is a hot, mulled punch.

Joining in the Wassail song. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Wassail Queen Robina Hill and juggler Will Duncan. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Storyteller Mark Fraser. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford Community Orchard Group's next event is its Blossom Brunch at the orchard on April 30.