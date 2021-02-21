A locally made video about the effects of Covid-19 and the rollout of vaccinations can now be watched on YouTube.

Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity has turned its first webinar into 90-minute programme that hears from an expert on covid with diabetes, the vaccine rollout in Lincolnshire (from 38 minutes), and from Lynnette Pryke, who describes how she came to contract coronavirus and the effects it has since had on her health (from 67 minutes).

The charity's next event will be on community support in and around Stamford, and will take place online using Zoom on Monday, March 15.

Three community groups will speak about their work supporting the health and wellbeing of the community:

Healthwatch will present their services

Social Prescribing will identify social activities that can assist people's wellbeing, and

The Evergreen Trust will talk about services to help people continue to live independently.

To hear the talk register by clicking here. There is no charge, and people joining to listen will be able to do so without their Zoom camera on.

For an introduction to the Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity, watch the video below.