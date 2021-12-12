Stamford Shoestring Theatre, the resident company at Stamford Arts Centre, is currently presenting John Mortimer’s version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

The production opened on Wednesday and is on tonight (Saturday, December 11) at 7.45pm. There will also be a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

There are then three more performances next week, from Thursday, December 16, to Saturday, December 18, at 7.45pm.

Bob Cratchit, played by Paddy Needham, and Ebenezer Scrooge, played by Clive Giddings

Tickets are still available from the Arts Centre box office or online here.

The large cast of 23 are having great fun bringing this classic tale to life in John Mortimer’s lively witty version of the famous story.

There have been many adaptations of Charles Dickens’ novel, but this one was originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company and the dialogue is very faithful to the original story.

It is also full of music and laughter, thrills and chills, and is ideal family entertainment for the Christmas season.

Heather Wass and Liz Cullum direct the production, with Andrew Forbes as the musical director.