RAF Wittering to conduct night flying near Stamford

By Chloe Butler
Published: 11:57, 19 October 2022
 Updated: 11:58, 19 October 2022

Large aircraft will be heard overhead next week as training takes place.

RAF Wittering will be carrying out night flying using a C-17 Globemaster aircraft from Monday (October 24) until Thursday (October 27).

Wing Commander Jez Case, station commander at RAF Wittering, said: “Night vision goggles training is vital to the operational output of the RAF, and operational flying often must be conducted at night.

A C-17 Globemaster aircraft at RAF Wittering
"Flying with night vision goggles is a perishable skill that must be practised regularly, which means flying sorties at night to ensure an adequate level of darkness.

"Therefore, I am grateful for the continued understanding and goodwill we receive from our neighbouring communities.”

