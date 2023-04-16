Films at Stamford Arts Centre Cinema wrapped up in festival trailer
People can watch film trailers for classic movies appearing at Stamford Arts Centre Cinema next month.
The short video gives a taste of what's coming up, including Monty Python's Life of Brian, Shakespeare in Love and The Long Good Friday.
Before watching, please be aware that three of the films have a 15 certificate.
Those booking tickets will be helping cadets who attend Stamford Welland Academy. They are fundraising for a character-building trekking expedition to Borneo, where they will learn skills from 1st Battalion Royal Gurkha Rifles.
Tickets are £9.80 (£9 concession) and can be booked here.
Burghley Estates is sponsoring the festival, with Knead Pubs – which runs the Tobie Norris pub in St Paul’s Street, Stamford – and Dawson’s of Stamford in Red Lion Square each sponsoring a screening.
The full festival schedule is:
- Tuesday, May 9, 7pm – Chariots of Fire (PG)
- Wednesday, May 10, 6.30pm – Lawrence of Arabia (PG)
- Thursday, May 11, 7pm – The Long Good Friday (15)
- Friday, May 12, 5pm – Monty Python’s Life of Brian (15)
- Friday, May 12, 7.30pm – Shakespeare in Love (15)