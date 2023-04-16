People can watch film trailers for classic movies appearing at Stamford Arts Centre Cinema next month.

The short video gives a taste of what's coming up, including Monty Python's Life of Brian, Shakespeare in Love and The Long Good Friday.

Before watching, please be aware that three of the films have a 15 certificate.

https://youtu.be/viq8kpysDUg

Those booking tickets will be helping cadets who attend Stamford Welland Academy. They are fundraising for a character-building trekking expedition to Borneo, where they will learn skills from 1st Battalion Royal Gurkha Rifles.

Tickets are £9.80 (£9 concession) and can be booked here.

Shakespeare in Love

Burghley Estates is sponsoring the festival, with Knead Pubs – which runs the Tobie Norris pub in St Paul’s Street, Stamford – and Dawson’s of Stamford in Red Lion Square each sponsoring a screening.

The full festival schedule is: