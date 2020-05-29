A watchmaker feared he would lose the use of his crucial right hand after being told a cancerous lump needed to be cut out of his forearm.

Robert Loomes, 51, has spent 28 years building up his business on St Mary’s Hill in Stamford and his job requires delicate work and a steady hand.

Thankfully, despite the coronavirus lockdown, doctors deemed the operation urgent and arranged surgery at Birmingham Royal Orthopaedic Hospital three weeks ago.