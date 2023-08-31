Anglian Water is improving a water recycling centre so harmful products don’t end up in a river.

Work will start next month (September) on a £3 million project to improve the Little Bytham Water Recycling Centre.

New equipment will be installed which will remove phosphorous from wastewater and improve the river water quality nearby.

The Anglian Water Little Bytham Water Recycling Centre. Photo: Google

Phosphorous is used in soaps and cleaning products but can be harmful to wildlife when it reaches rivers and watercourses.

Regan Harris, spokesperson for Anglian Water, said: “We’re really pleased that these upgrades to Little Bytham’s Water Recycling Centre will help to protect nearby rivers and increase our resilience to climate change, by helping us make sure the wastewater is treated to an even higher standard than usual before it’s returned to the natural environment.

“We know how important rivers and the wider environment are to our customers and local communities.

Anglian Water logo

“That’s why we’ve committed through our Get River Positive programme that our water recycling processes will not harm rivers.”

Get River Positive was launched by Anglian Water and Severn Trent last year and includes five pledges to transform river water.

Anglian Water is improving two of its other water recycling centres in Deeping St James and South Witham as part of the programme.

Work, which is not expected to disrupt customers, will be completed in Little Bytham by the end of this year.