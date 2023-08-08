Anglian Water is improving two of its water recycling centres in the area.

Work has begun on a new £1.5 million storm tank in Station Road, Deeping St James to bring it in line with new Environment Agency regulations.

The 1.5 million litre tank is designed to protect the environment during and after heavy rainfall. After water is collected it can be treated and returned to the River Welland.

The water treatment works in Deeping St James. Photo: Google Maps

Work is expected to be completed early next year.

Stuart Robson, regional treatment manager, said: “We’re really pleased that this scheme will help to protect nearby rivers and increase our resilience to climate change, by helping us make sure the wastewater is treated to an even higher standard than usual before it’s returned to the natural environment.

“As a result of climate change, we’re seeing more bouts of extreme weather, sudden downpours and rising sea levels, so it’s really important that our sites are prepared to process higher volumes of storm water and protect the environment.”

Anglian Water is also upgrading South Witham’s Water Recycling Centre, by installing equipment to remove more phosphorous from wastewater.

Work is due to start at the site off North Witham Road this month and is expected to finish early next year. Anglian Water customers should not experience any disruption.

Phosphorous is used in soaps and cleaning products but can be harmful to wildlife when it reaches rivers and other watercourses. The £3.5 million investment at South Witham includes new equipment to remove more phosphorous from wastewater and harmful algae growth, protecting wildlife in the River Witham.

Anglian Water was recently named one of the worst performing water companies in the country, according to an Environment Agency annual report.

It was concerned the company had caused about 250 sewage pollution incidents in 2022.