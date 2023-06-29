A climate group wants to revisit the idea of installing a water refill station in a town centre.

Stamford Town Council previously rejected plans for a water fountain to be positioned in the High Street because of the ongoing costs.

Despite The Harry Skells Trust pledging £5,000 to the project, it never came to fruition, but members of the council’s new climate action committee are keen to explore the idea again.

The proposed water fountain for the High Street in Stamford

The proposal would need to be discussed by all members of the town council.